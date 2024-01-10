Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

