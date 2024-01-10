W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

