W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.23 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

