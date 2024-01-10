W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $805.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.95 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

