Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 517 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

