Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.