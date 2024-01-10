Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,392,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 431,244 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 458,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,898,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

