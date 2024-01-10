WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $245.76. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WD-40 by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

