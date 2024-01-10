Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.58 and last traded at $90.03. 109,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 589,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

