WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

