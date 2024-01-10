West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head to Head Comparison

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insulet 0 4 13 0 2.76

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $381.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $259.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.95 $585.90 million $7.41 47.15 Insulet $1.31 billion 10.95 $4.60 million $1.71 119.70

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet. West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40% Insulet 7.71% 23.98% 5.46%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Insulet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

