Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

