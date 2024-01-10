Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.