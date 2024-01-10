Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

APOG stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

