Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.56 per share.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $584.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.92 and its 200-day moving average is $519.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.