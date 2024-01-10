Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

