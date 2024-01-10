Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

