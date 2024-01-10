Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $220.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $147.11 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

