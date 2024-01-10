Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $79.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,102. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.