Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 81,135 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NiSource by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

