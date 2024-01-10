Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 81,135 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

