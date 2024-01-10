Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

