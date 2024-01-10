Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

