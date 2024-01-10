Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 310,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

