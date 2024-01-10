Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.19 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,265,298 shares of company stock valued at $173,640,872 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

