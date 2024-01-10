Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

