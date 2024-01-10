Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,744,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 210,216 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

