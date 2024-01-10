Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,198 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.57.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

