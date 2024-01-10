Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,721 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

