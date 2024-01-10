Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 33,660 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.