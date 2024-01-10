Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,762 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,521.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,623.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,549.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

