10,068 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

