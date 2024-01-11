11,797 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

