2,773 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 64,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

