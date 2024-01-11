3,000 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.12 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

