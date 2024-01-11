33,603 Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,732,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 157,223 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.13. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

