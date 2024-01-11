4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO Sells $827,266.92 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FDMT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.