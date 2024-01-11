5,903 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.8 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.74 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $86.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,629,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,629,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,250 shares of company stock valued at $63,578,497. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.