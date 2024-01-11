AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $169,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 170,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

