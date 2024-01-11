Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:ANF opened at $96.72 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

