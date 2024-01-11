Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $230.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.