Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.
Adecoagro Price Performance
NYSE AGRO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.51.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
