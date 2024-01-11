Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Adecoagro Price Performance

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.