Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.00 and a 200-day moving average of $343.93.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.