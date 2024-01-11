Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 739,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,907,000 after acquiring an additional 88,087 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

