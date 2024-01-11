Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.