Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 163.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

