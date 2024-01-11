Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

