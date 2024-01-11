Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

