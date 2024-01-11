Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,304 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

