Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Partners II LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $154.52 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

